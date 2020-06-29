Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $793,000 in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 103,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,669 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,621 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,480 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,789 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLR opened at $15.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $43.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.44.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $880.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CLR. Raymond James cut Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.28.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 7,265 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $99,094.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Harold Hamm bought 1,224,474 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $20,791,568.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,531,739 shares of company stock worth $41,703,663 over the last ninety days. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

