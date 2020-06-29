Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $757,000 Investment in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 305,310 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Matador Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Matador Resources by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 95,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 52,004.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,472 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 571,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 94,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTDR. Stephens lowered shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.15.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $7.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10. Matador Resources Co has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $920.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 4.73.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Matador Resources had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $371.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 113.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Matador Resources Co will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

