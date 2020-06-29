Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 28,332 OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

NYSE:OGE opened at $29.37 on Monday. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $46.43. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

