Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,940 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Green Dot worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDOT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 562,562 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Green Dot in the first quarter worth $125,934,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Green Dot by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,379,000 after purchasing an additional 79,111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 11,770.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,172,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 982,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,891,000 after purchasing an additional 542,461 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Green Dot alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GDOT shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Green Dot from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Green Dot from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.69.

Green Dot stock opened at $46.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.98.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Green Dot had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Green Dot’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Osher bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.76 per share, with a total value of $919,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Strub sold 4,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $115,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 40,250 shares of company stock worth $1,451,655 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.