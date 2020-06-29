Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st.

Wabash National has raised its dividend by an average of 166.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Wabash National has a dividend payout ratio of -74.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Wabash National to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.1%.

NYSE:WNC opened at $9.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $527.97 million, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 2.01. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $16.70.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $387.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.00 million. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wabash National will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wabash National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

