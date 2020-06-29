Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Stock analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WMG. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $30.47 on Monday. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $26.99 and a 1-year high of $34.76.

