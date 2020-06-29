Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WMG. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

NYSE WMG opened at $30.47 on Monday. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $34.76.

About Warner Music Group

There is no company description available for Warner Music Group Corp.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.