Wedbush Begins Coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $188.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $148.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a current ratio of 13.19. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.04. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $158.93.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 2,231.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 921.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after buying an additional 86,185 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,815,000 after buying an additional 106,451 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $745,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

