Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 16,344 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.18% of Hyatt Hotels worth $8,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 89.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 30.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 46,372 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,526,000. Institutional investors own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 2,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $116,064.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE H opened at $47.30 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $94.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average of $67.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.33 million. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $88.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $83.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.63.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

