Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Position in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,866 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.45% of Graham worth $8,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GHC opened at $327.38 on Monday. Graham Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $267.89 and a 1-year high of $756.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $350.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.44 by ($4.95). Graham had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $732.26 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

