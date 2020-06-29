Whitestone REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st.

Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 42.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

NYSE:WSR opened at $6.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.09 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSR. B. Riley cut their price target on Whitestone REIT from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

In related news, CEO James C. Mastandrea acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,221,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,109. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

