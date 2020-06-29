Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Receives $28.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMGI. TheStreet cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMGI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,442,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $287,809,000 after buying an additional 7,493,912 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter worth about $183,516,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter worth about $130,933,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter worth about $123,460,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group in the first quarter worth about $69,708,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wright Medical Group stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Wright Medical Group has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $30.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $218.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.30 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

