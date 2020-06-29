Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaman’s earnings. Kaman reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $207.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.09 million. Kaman had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KAMN. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kaman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Kaman from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $321,513.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Neal J. Keating bought 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $107,514.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Kaman by 52.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Kaman by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KAMN opened at $38.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.97. Kaman has a 52-week low of $29.38 and a 52-week high of $68.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

