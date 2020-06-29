ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Coverage Initiated at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ ZI opened at $51.57 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $64.40.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.