ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.35% from the company’s previous close.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $51.57 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $64.40.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

