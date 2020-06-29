ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ZI has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZI opened at $51.57 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.