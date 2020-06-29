ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZI. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $51.57 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $64.40.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

