ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.65% from the stock’s current price.

ZI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $51.57 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

