ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.35% from the company’s previous close.

ZI has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.08.

Shares of ZI opened at $51.57 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $64.40.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

