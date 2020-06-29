Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.04% from the company’s previous close.

ZI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZI opened at $51.57 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.