1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 104,134 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of 1-800-Flowers.Com worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 334.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 114,251 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 770,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 123,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Get 1-800-Flowers.Com alerts:

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLWS shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. 1-800-Flowers.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.