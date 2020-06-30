$10.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) to post $10.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nike’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.36 billion. Nike reported sales of $10.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nike will report full year sales of $41.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.05 billion to $44.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $46.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.08 billion to $49.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nike.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 31.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Nike from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.96.

NYSE NKE opened at $95.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nike has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $148.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Nike by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Nike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $972,000. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Nike by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 15,985 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 3.8% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Nike by 31.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 569,034 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $47,082,000 after acquiring an additional 136,455 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

