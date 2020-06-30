133,646 Shares in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 133,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,993,000.

NYSEARCA:DIAL opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.66.

