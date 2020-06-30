18,908 Shares in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd increased its position in shares of Icon by 493.3% in the first quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 14,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,327 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in shares of Icon by 139.7% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 359,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,866,000 after purchasing an additional 209,407 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Icon in the first quarter worth $107,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Icon by 15.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,605,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,347,000 after acquiring an additional 218,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Icon by 16.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $162.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.25 and its 200-day moving average is $160.15. Icon Plc has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $178.99.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $715.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.07 million. Icon had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Icon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Icon from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Icon from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.83.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

