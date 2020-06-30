23,490 Shares in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 352,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after buying an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 191,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 47,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,038,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 754.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt sold 3,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $81,270.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,068.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $25.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $389.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 11.79%. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

ATSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Transport Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

