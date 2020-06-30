251,400 Shares in Slack (NYSE:WORK) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Slack (NYSE:WORK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 251,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Slack in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Slack by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 143,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 65,763 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Slack in the 1st quarter worth $788,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Slack in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Slack by 260.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 103,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WORK. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on Slack from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Slack from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.74.

WORK stock opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Slack has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average is $26.38.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The company had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.12 million. Slack’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Slack news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 39,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $1,043,956.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,747.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Braccia sold 1,136,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $36,931,587.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $190,313.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,573,048 shares of company stock worth $82,259,876. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

