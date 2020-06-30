28,863 Shares in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.21% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $276,000.

Shares of KEMQ opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.93.

