50,250 Shares in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 50,250 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $253,231.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $80,136.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,296.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,970 shares of company stock worth $25,542,620. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $86.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.55. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. Nomura dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Best Buy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra upped their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet decreased their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.52.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

