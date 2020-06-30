ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 152.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,610 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.14% of ACCO Brands worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACCO. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth $63,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at $115,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ACCO. TheStreet downgraded ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.58.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $621.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $384.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

