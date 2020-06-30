Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dover by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Dover by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Dover by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dover by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

Shares of DOV opened at $94.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.78 and its 200-day moving average is $101.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Dover Corp has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

