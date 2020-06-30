Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 36,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 768.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 412,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after buying an additional 365,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,637,000 after buying an additional 318,838 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000.

ITM opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $35.77 and a 12-month high of $52.37.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

