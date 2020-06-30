Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 28,909 O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $330.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.47.

ORLY opened at $422.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.77. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $454.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total transaction of $4,257,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,540 shares of company stock worth $9,055,986 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

