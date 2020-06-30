Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 60,958 First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.80% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Get First Trust Indxx NextG ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF stock opened at $53.83 on Tuesday. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $57.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.44.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.