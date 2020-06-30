Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 137,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 106.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000.

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.41. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $30.81.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

