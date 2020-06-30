Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 189,444 AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 189,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in AES by 11.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 81,387,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,106,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136,370 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in AES by 96.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in AES by 85.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,010,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,434 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 39.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AES from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.72.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. AES Corp has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. AES had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $6,110,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

