Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 41,928 Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 15.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,296,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,061,377,000 after buying an additional 2,241,395 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $540,568,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,748,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,747,000 after purchasing an additional 215,478 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,899,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,029,000 after purchasing an additional 449,036 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered Xylem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Xylem from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.43.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $64.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.78 and a 200 day moving average of $73.19. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $89.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

