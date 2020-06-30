Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 56,879 Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Lamar Advertising at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,528,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,959,000 after purchasing an additional 64,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,119,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,690,000 after purchasing an additional 57,978 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,112,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,314,000 after purchasing an additional 120,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at $81,928,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,324,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $66.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.16. Lamar Advertising Co has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $406.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director John E. Koerner III purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.32 per share, with a total value of $1,127,440.00. Insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

