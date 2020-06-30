Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $2.54 Million in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 970.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 67.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVB. TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.71.

AVB stock opened at $153.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.82. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $229.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.29 and a 200-day moving average of $183.82.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $547.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.