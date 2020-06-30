Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $2.57 Million in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $137,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,867 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMS opened at $57.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.24 and its 200-day moving average is $61.14. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMS shares. Mizuho started coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Cfra upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.90.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $312,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,651.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 875 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $48,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,969.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,711 shares of company stock worth $761,599. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

