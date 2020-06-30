Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $2.62 Million in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 722,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.46% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9,016.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 65,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 65,189 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,604,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,281 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 765,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,680,000 after acquiring an additional 69,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

