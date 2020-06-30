Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $2.68 Million in C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.84% of C&F Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in C&F Financial by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in C&F Financial by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in C&F Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in C&F Financial by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial stock opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. C&F Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20. The company has a market capitalization of $117.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.47.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.63 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of C&F Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

