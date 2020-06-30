Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $2.74 Million in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 106,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.81% of Vanguard Russell 2000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $110.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.23. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $136.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.328 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

