Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $2.75 Million in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 237,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Whitnell & Co. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,905 shares of company stock worth $1,740,403. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $54.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average is $26.34.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

