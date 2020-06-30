Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $2.78 Million in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JMBS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000.

Shares of JMBS opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day moving average of $52.72. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $53.99.

