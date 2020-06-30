Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $2.80 Million in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 287,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VGM opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.0493 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

About Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

