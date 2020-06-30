Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $2.85 Million in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 154,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,763,000 after buying an additional 334,010 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 787.2% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AB stock opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $36.06.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.43 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Laurence E. Cranch sold 10,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $258,196.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AllianceBernstein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.