Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $2.55 Million Investment in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,106 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,483,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,206 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 17,283 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 686.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. 41.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $52.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.82%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.30.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

