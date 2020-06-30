Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $2.76 Million Investment in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 103,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of Mid-America Apartment Communities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% in the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Raymond James raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

NYSE:MAA opened at $111.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.07%.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $36,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,350.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Russell R. French sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,537 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,951 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

