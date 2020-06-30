Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 88,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNE. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sony by 252.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 748,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,281,000 after purchasing an additional 536,237 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Sony by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 793,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,988,000 after purchasing an additional 500,245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sony by 14.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,582,000 after purchasing an additional 402,808 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Sony by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 603,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,053,000 after purchasing an additional 183,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,572,000 after buying an additional 168,060 shares during the period. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNE opened at $68.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Sony Corp has a 1 year low of $50.94 and a 1 year high of $73.86.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Sony had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNE. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sony in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie lowered Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

