Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Holdings in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 169,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,949,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter.

FPF opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.53. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $24.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

